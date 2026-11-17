MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a tanker truck has died following a crash that shut down U.S. 1 in both directions heading into the Florida Keys and caused a fuel leak, authorities said.

Pictures posted to social media by Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay captured the overturned tanker on the shoulder of the roadway at Mile Marker 59 in Grassy Key, near Marathon, Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tanker overturned multiple times, causing fuel to leak into the surrounding waters. Hazmat teams have since responded to the scene.

Ramsay addressed the incident in a video posted online.

“We’ve got fuel leaking, coming out onto the environment, into the waterway. We’ve got a big hazard; this thing could explode potentially,” he said. “We’ve got emergency workers on scene — FHP, Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue, tow services. We’ve contacted our friends at [the Florida Department of Environmental Protection] and the Coast Guard for environmental spills.”

Paramedics transported the driver of the tanker to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This all unfolded after a separate vehicle accident took place in Mile Marker 64, near the Longboat Key Bridge, and added to the morning traffic tie-ups. Video showed several vehicles on fire

Deputies shut down U.S. 1 in both directions for many hours as they investigated both incidents. Traffic was backed up for roughly three miles in both directions.

Officials said a new tanker arrived at the scene to transfer the fuel, adding that containment, cleanup and recovery efforts could take hours.

“We’ve got to get the fuel pumped out of this truck into another truck. We’ve got a truck being escorted down by FHP from Fort Lauderdale, so we’ve a lot of work ahead of us,” said Ramsay.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the roads have reopened.

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