KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested on charges of trespassing at Key West International Airport, officials said.

Ross James Lund, 30, faces two felony trespassing counts, one for breaching airport security and another for trespassing at a construction site within the airport premises.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel, assigned to airport security, spotted Lund in a restricted area around 5 a.m., Wednesday. He was taken into custody with incident.

No reports of missing items or property damage have been made at this time.

