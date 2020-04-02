Report: woman arrested at Keys checkpoint wanted to fulfill bucket list

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman from Wisconsin, who was arrested at a checkpoint in the Florida Keys, refused to comply with deputies’ orders to turn around because she wanted to cross an item off her bucket list, according to a report.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies took 46-year-old Zoe Leven into custody on Tuesday because, officials said, she disobeyed a countywide emergency order enforced as a measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Key West Citizen reported that Leven had initially turned around and headed north on U.S. 1 before she made a second attempt at driving past the checkpoint. When she was once again instructed to turn around, she refused to do so.

The report stated that Leven was intent on fulfilling an item on her bucket list: driving over all of the bridges in the Florida Keys.

Officials said she was charged with several misdemeanors, including violating a local emergency health safety order and failing to obey an officer.

Monroe County officials established the checkpoints last Friday to restrict non-residents without legitimate business in the Keys from entering as part of the local emergency order.

