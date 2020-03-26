Monroe County deputies to set up 2 checkpoints along US 1 to prevent tourists from entering

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - As the number of coronavirus cases in the Florida Keys continues to climb, authorities will be setting up two checkpoints along U.S. 1 to prevent tourists from entering in an attempt to help prevent the virus from spreading.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be setting up the checkpoints along the roadway, Friday morning.

One checkpoint will be at Mile Marker 112 on U.S. 1 southbound, and the other checkpoint will be at Card Sound Road, also known as State Road 905.

Deputies said the only people who will be let through are residents, property owners and people performing essential work in the Florida Keys, such as delivery trucks and fuel tankers.

The changes to travel are being put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

There are a total of 12 cases of the virus in Monroe County as of 11 a.m., Thursday. Officials said most of the cases are considered to be travel-related.

Authorities said if someone is a resident of the Florida Keys, they will need to show their ID to pass.

Healthcare workers, first responders and military members will also have to show their ID, officials said.

Those working in the Florida Keys must show the contract for that job or a letter from their employer that says they are doing work in Monroe County.

Authorities are anticipating heavy delays once the checkpoints are put into place.

