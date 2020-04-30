Monroe County to keep checkpoints thru May, open businesses with restrictions

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - As phase 1 of reopening Florida is set to start for most of the state, Monroe County will continue to restrict visitors.

According to county officials, checkpoints and screenings will remain in place throughout May.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order allows businesses and retailers to open at a 25% capacity, a measure that applies to those in Monroe County.

The new order is scheduled to take effect Monday.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

