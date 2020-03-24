Local seamstresses, fashion designer sew face masks to protect against COVID-19

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida seamstresses and a fashion designer are doing their part in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Tailor’s Touch near West Palm Beach may be closed, but that’s not stopping its employees from going to work to help the community.

The store is sewing face masks to help people protect themselves from the coronavirus.

They’re not the only ones. Fashion designer Amanda Perna said she and her friends are doing the same thing.

“The reaction so far has been amazing,” said Perna. “I posted it on Instagram, and I’ve already gotten responses of people who want to help and want my pattern and to learn how to do it, so I’m building an army of seamstresses.”

Both Perna and the staff at Tailor’s Touch hope these cloth masks can be used by everyday people, leaving more medical-grade masks for healthcare workers.

