KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Key West saved a sea turtle from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

As residents in Monroe County work to pick up the pieces after the massive storm, one family stumbled upon a surprise on Wednesday.

A Key West family found the tiny sea turtle buried under a foot of seaweed near a boat ramp.

The small reptile was taken to the Turtle Hospital in Marathon where it got a checkup.

It will eventually be released back to the sea.

