WINTER HAVEN, FLA. (WSVN) – A man with a long arrest history is back behind bars after deputies say he tried to sneak a thermos into jail by hiding it inside his body.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd shared the bizarre case during one of his trademark “Morning Briefings,” saying it all started when deputies got a call about a naked man inside a park restroom.

“When the deputy showed up, he had his clothes on, so the deputy gave him a break,” Judd said.

That break, however, didn’t last long.

Judd said 51-year-old Walter Frymire walked out, crossed the street and climbed onto nearby train tracks, landing him right back in trouble. Deputies arrested him for trespassing.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Once inside the jail, Frymire went through the standard body scanner and that’s when deputies spotted something strange.

“That’s right,” Judd said. “He put it up the exit ramp, if you know what I mean.”

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Frymire was rushed to the hospital, where doctors had to call in a specialist to remove the thermos.

Judd said the deputy who made the arrest likely saved the man’s life, even though Frymire reportedly threatened to kill him for making the arrest.

Deputies said Frymire has been arrested 25 times and has served five stints in state prison.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.