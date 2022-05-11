BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Police are trying to identify several good Samaritans who stopped to help a woman who suffered a medical episode in the middle of a busy intersection in Boynton Beach.

Traffic camera video captured the righteous act of the group springing into action to help the woman at the intersection of Woolbright Road and Congress Avenue, Thursday.

“There’s a car. I think there’s an incapacitated driver,” a woman told the 911 dispatcher.

According to Boynton Beach Police, the woman had passed out behind the wheel due to a medical episode.

As her car slowly rolled into the intersection, one of her co-workers, who was in another car, raced across the street waving her arms to flag down other motorists.

“Her co-worker sees that she is slumped over the steering wheel,” said Boynton Beach Police spokesperson Stephanie Slate. “Her co-worker then gets out of her car and starts running after the vehicle that was rolling through the intersection.”

As the co-worker waved her arms, a man waiting at the light got out of his car and walked over to help. Three other men joined them moments later and worked together to stop the moving car.

Meanwhile, other drivers called 911.

“The car’s moving,” said a caller.

“They were physically using their bodies to stop the car from rolling,” said Slater.

A woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car, which a man then used to smash the rear passenger’s side window. Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger’s side door.

The car was then put in park and the group pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot, where a nurse on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrived.

“OK, she is breathing. She’s starting to wake up,” the nurse told the 911 dispatcher.

Police would like to honor them as well as reunite the group with the woman whose life they saved.

“Complete strangers would just get out of their cars and help someone. This is a perfect example of community working together to help each other,” said Slater.

If you or someone you know is in this video or helped in any way, please contact Slater at slaters@bbfl.us.

