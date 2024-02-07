MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A teenager was reportedly looking for “fun” when he led a deputy on a high-speed chase in Marion County.

Authorities said Michael Gonzalez, 19, was arrested on Sunday after he ran a red light and fled a deputy for several miles, speeding at 100 MPH.

Gonzalez eventually lost control of his vehicle, making it spin out, but he was able to regain control and continue leading the officer on a chase.

The deputy called off the chase after noticing the suspect’s high speeds and erratic driving could have been a danger to others, but about 30 minutes later, other deputies spotted Gonzalez’s car and pulled him over.

When asked why he fled, Gonzalez reportedly stated “he thought he could get away with it and that it would be fun.” He was booked into the Marion County Jail on a felony charge.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office shared the video of the chase and arrest on Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.