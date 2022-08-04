(WSVN) - Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced that he will suspend Andrew Warren, who represents Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County.

According to FOX13 Tampa Bay, the governor made the announced Thursday morning surrounded by Bay Area sheriffs and said Warren thinks he is above the law because he has been “picking and choosing” what law he should enforce.

DeSantis cited the state’s 15-week abortion ban as the most recent example.

The governor also said that Warren signed letters, which said he will not be enforcing laws that prohibit sex changes for children.

“To take a position that you have veto powers over the laws of this state is untenable and warrants suspension,” he said.

In attendance during DeSantis’ announcement, was Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

“There aren’t Republican and Democratic victims, just victims,” he said after the governor’s announcement.

Taking over Warren’s position in the meantime, DeSantis appointed County Judge Susan Lopez, who will serve as acting state attorney during Warren’s suspension.

In 2021, the governor appointed Lopez to serve as a Hillsborough County judge.

Lopez has previously served as the Assistant State Attorney in the 13th Judicial Circuit.

“I have the utmost respect for our state laws and I understand the important role that the State Attorney plays in ensuring the safety of our community and the enforcement of our laws,” Lopez said in a statement. “I want to thank the Governor for placing his trust in me, and I promise that I will faithfully execute the duties of this office.

Under the states constitution, DeSantis has the authority to suspend state officials “for reasons of misfeasance, malfeasance, neglect of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony.”

