The Florida Highway Patrol has issued a warning to drivers about the legal issues associated with customized, airbrushed or vinyl-wrapped Florida license plates.

These alterations violate state laws on reflectivity and safety enhancements, potentially affecting the visibility of yellow validation stickers, FHP said in a news release.

Under Florida Statutes Section 320.061, it is illegal to alter a license plate.

Since 2020, FHP said that citations for such violations have surged by over 98%.

An unlawful tag alteration is classified as a moving violation, resulting in a $60 state fine, three points on the driver’s license, and additional county fees.

Drivers with altered tags must either restore them to their original condition or obtain a replacement plate from a local tax collector.

FHP troopers may seize altered tags, necessitating a new plate application.

Florida offers over 100 specialty and personalized license plates, supporting various causes.

