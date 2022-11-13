A 3-year-old boy who was reported missing in Central Florida has been found dead, authorities said.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for Axel Caballero.

Investigators said the toddler had been last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs.

Caballero had been last seen wearing a green shirt and a diaper.

Sunday night, officials with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said members of their dive team located the boy’s body in a nearby retention pond.

