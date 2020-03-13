Department of Education announces closure of all Florida public schools

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Education announced that all schools in the state will be closed for two weeks amid coronavirus concerns, FOX 13 reports.

According to the report, public schools across Florida must shut down for the weeks of March 16-20 and March 23-27.

Classes are expected to resume on March 30.

The announcement comes as Miami-Dade and Broward school districts ordered their schools to close, Friday afternoon.

The order will now expand closures across all school districts in the state.

