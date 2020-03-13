Miami-Dade, Broward counties closing schools due to coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will temporarily close on Monday due to concerns over the coronavirus.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement at a press conference Friday, just after 4 p.m.

Schools will remain closed through the week. The following week is spring break. A decision for that week that follows spring break has not been made.

Broward County Schools announced during a news conference that they also will temporarily close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Miami announced Friday that schools will be open Monday but start closing Tuesday.

In a statement, the Archdiocese announced, “Archdiocese parochial schools and high schools will close on Tuesday, March 17th. (In order to provide parents the opportunity to arrange childcare and personal schedules, Catholic schools will be open on Monday, March 16.) Religious education programs (CCD) are also suspended. Retreats and other parish activities will be cancelled or postponed in an effort to increase ‘social distancing’ in order to mitigate exposure.”

Church masses, however, will continue for now. “If circumstances dictate in coming days that Masses be suspended the Archdiocese will make a timely announcement to that effect,” read the statement.

Carvalho also announced that the district will be participating in a community feeding plan starting on Monday.

“Between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., every one of our children at every one of our schools shall have the right to have access to a free, nutritious hot meal,” Carvalho said. “That includes breakfast and lunch at every single site.”

The superintendent said all of their voting sites for Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, March 17, will remain open as scheduled.

“Our sites shall be open and remain open for the election,” Carvalho said.

