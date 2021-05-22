Crews work to contain Central Florida brushfire sparked by campfire; NB I-95 reopens

FELLSMERE, Fla. (WSVN) — An unattended campfire is to blame for a brushfire that sparked in Central Florida, officials said.

Florida Forest Service and Indian River County Fire Rescue were back out on Saturday to contain the fire that broke out at a state park in Fellsmere, north of Vero Beach.

Officials believe the campfire was what started the blaze, Thursday night.

The wildfire shut down Interstate 95 near the Indian River and Brevard County line on Friday.

Southbound lanes were later reopened, but northbound lanes remained closed for hours. All lanes have since reopened.

