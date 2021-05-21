Brushfire in Central Florida leads to NB lane closures on I-95, voluntary evacuation order

FELLSMERE, Fla. (WSVN) – A brushfire in Indian River County has led to traffic delays on Interstate 95 and a voluntary evacuation order for area residents.

Friday afternoon, the Florida Forest Service said the fire has quickly grown to nearly 1,000 acres.

“It’s one of the biggest fires, if not the biggest, for this county, and this is something that is not to be taken lightly,” said Miguel Nevarez with the Florida Forest Service.

Traffic cameras along I-95, just north of County Road 512, captured thick gray smoke at noon.

The northbound lanes of I-95 near Fellsmere, just north of Vero Beach, have been shut down due to the fire.

“This traffic is crazy. I’m ready to get the hell out of here,” said a driver.