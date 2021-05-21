Brushfire in Central Florida leads to NB lane closures on I-95, voluntary evacuation order

FELLSMERE, Fla. (WSVN) – A brushfire in Indian River County has led to traffic delays on Interstate 95 and a voluntary evacuation order for area residents.

Friday afternoon, the Florida Forest Service said the fire has quickly grown to nearly 1,000 acres.

“It’s one of the biggest fires, if not the biggest, for this county, and this is something that is not to be taken lightly,” said Miguel Nevarez with the Florida Forest Service.

Traffic cameras along I-95, just north of County Road 512, captured thick gray smoke at noon.

The northbound lanes of I-95 near Fellsmere, just north of Vero Beach, have been shut down due to the fire.

“This traffic is crazy. I’m ready to get the hell out of here,” said a driver.

Crews are using helicopters to dump water on the raging flames. Fellsmere Police were also seen dropping buckets of water on the blaze.

While there have been no reports of damage as of 4 p.m., officials have issued a voluntary evacuation order for residents.

“We want to give residents a feeling of peace and calm, to know that we are out here, we’re working it, but we are recommending a voluntary evacuation for those areas,” said Fellsmere Police Chief Keith Touchberry.

Traffic along I-95 is being diverted at the Fellsmere Road exit.

The fire is expected to keep growing due to weather conditions in the area.

The Florida Forest Service has named it the Tree Frog Fire. They believe it started Friday morning from a camp fire, and though it quickly grew, they’re hoping to contain it.

“Well, hopefully, today we have it out. We’re going to be out here throughout the week,” said Christopher Jacobson, a forest ranger with the Florida Forest Service. “We’ll be working it through the night, but through the week, we’ll be mopping up, continuing to improve the fire lines.”

Local agencies have reached out to state agencies in case they need more help.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending