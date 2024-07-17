TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Central Florida woman is on the road to recovery after surviving an alligator attack on the Fourth of July.

Rachél Thompson said she went for a morning run and decided to take a dip in the river when danger struck.

“I was basically standing in shallow water when I saw the ripples of a giant alligator head appear from the dark water,” Thompson recounted. “The thought came to my mind, ‘This is your last move, and the next is to roll you.’ I just screamed and pried as hard as I could.”

A trapper subsequently put the alligator down following the incident.

Thompson is expected to make a full recovery but must stay off her feet for six to eight weeks.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.