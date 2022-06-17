ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An angry raccoon put a dog in danger while out for walk in Orlando.

Nykeria Clark said she and her dog, Jojo, first saw a raccoon while they were out for a walk. The raccoon then attacked Clark’s Yorkie right in front of their home.

“While we were out there, he noticed something in the trees, so he stopped, looked up in the tree, and once I saw him stop and look up in the tree, that’s when I saw a raccoon,” said Clark.

She said they made a run for it, but the raccoon chased after them.

The dog and raccoon fought as Clark tried to get in the house. When she opened the door, the raccoon entered right after them.

“I was basically in like a panic mode, so at that point, I tried to find whatever I could find,” said Clark. “I got a mop, and I tried to scare it off with a mop, and then once I scared it off with a mop, it hid in the blinds.”

That’s when Clark called animal services, who took over an hour to finally get rid of the raccoon.

Clark said she she took her dog to the vet the same day to get a rabies shot.

She said Jojo wasn’t bitten by the raccoon, but will have to be quarantined for six months.

