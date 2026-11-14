BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from Boynton Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Spectrum Alert for Chledens Deshommes on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Deshommes was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Northeast Sixth Avenue in Boyton Beach.

He stands 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6035 or 911

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