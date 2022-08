(WSVN) - A group of Cuban migrants are heading home from Miami.

The Coast Guard has sent 58 people back to Cuba Tuesday, after they were spotted off of Florida’s coast.

A number of good Samaritans and Coast Guard crews reported seeing a rustic vessel last week.

Almost 4,000 Cubans have been intercepted since last October.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.