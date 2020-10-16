Florida law enforcement commission unanimously votes to restore BSO’s accreditation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has gotten its accreditation status restored..

The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation unanimously voted to return BSO to its original accreditation status, Friday.

The sheriff’s office had lost it last June over its handling of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Within that time, BSO was credited for exceeding the required tasks in restoring their status in such a short period of time.

