PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - After a two-year hiatus, Fleet Week is back.

Two navy destroyers are docked at Port Everglades, and they’ll be open for tours.

Service members from the Navy and Marine Corps will be there too, taking part in a number of community service projects and enjoying some events, including a Marlins game.

