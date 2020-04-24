First set of Americans stuck in Cuba due to COVID-19 to land in Miami

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The first wave of Americans who were stranded in Cuba due to the coronavirus pandemic are set to return to the states Friday afternoon.

According to a representative at Miami International Airport with Delta Airlines, two flights from Cuba to Miami are set to land at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Friday.

According to the Miami Herald, the flights have been in coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Havana.

Many of those who were trapped there have been there since April 2 when Cuba suspended air travel due to the virus.

Miami International Airport representatives said the first flight could have up to 180 passengers, and on the second flight, there will be around 93 passengers.

These are the only two flights for the foreseeable future. Those who are not able to board one of the two flights may be stuck in Cuba longer than anticipated.

Miami Herald reported that those American citizens who are more likely to contract the virus will receive preference for the flights.

Tickets for the flights are priced at $340.

