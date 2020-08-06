Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A major mistake sparked trouble in a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

A fire spread through the entire kitchen inside the home along Southwest 104th Avenue and 170th Street, Wednesday.

One person living in the residence said she was getting ready to fry chicken and forgot about the oil on the stove.

“My boyfriend, he tried to break out the fire and he got hurt real bad, it’s just, now we don’t have a house,” she said.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames but the damage left behind was extensive.

The mom of two, along with her boyfriend, were all able to evacuate the home.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the family.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.