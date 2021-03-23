FDOH reports over 5,000 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,820 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,016,513 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,302 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 41 deaths.

There are now 436,394 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 209,170 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 128,620, and 6,264 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 83,804 hospital admissions statewide.

