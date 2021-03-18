FDOH reports over 5,000 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.99 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,598 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,994,117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,093 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 94 deaths.

There are now 430,942 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 206,185 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 127,111, and 6,181 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 82,997 hospital admissions statewide.

