FDOH reports 7,925 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 905,00 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,731 deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 905,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,925 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 87 deaths.

There are now 205,319 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 96,552 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 59,060 and 2,819 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 52,637 hospital admissions statewide.

