FAU commencement ceremony cancelled due to note deemed ‘credible threat’

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A commencement ceremony at Florida Atlantic University was cancelled after a threat was made.

Officials said a note was found inside a restroom and deemed it a credible threat, prompting evacuations just after 5 p.m.

The event held at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium was the last of three ceremonies scheduled, Tuesday.

The ceremony was for students graduating from the College of Arts and Letters, College of Nursing, College of Medicine and College of Science.

FAU ALERT (1): Today’s 5 p.m. commencement ceremony is canceled. The Student Union is being evacuated due to what law enforcement considers a credible threat. — Florida Atlantic (@FloridaAtlantic) August 7, 2018

