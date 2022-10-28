MIAMI (WSVN) - The father of the firefighter who is being hailed a hero for his actions after a fuel tanker crashed on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach said the medical challenges his son faces are not easy, but he is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

Speaking with 7News outside Jackson Memorial Hospital on Friday, Juan Aparicio said that first and foremost, he is thankful that his son Bryan survived Tuesday’s fiery wreck.

“He’s my baby boy, but at least he’s alive, he’s alive. That’s why we’re so thankful,” he said.

Juan said his son, who is a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter, still has a long recovery ahead.

What’s kept the family going, Juan said, is the love and support everyone in the community has shown them, especially Bryan’s first responder family.

“Thank you again for all the prayers — from schools, from friends, his relatives, but specifically, for Broward Sheriff’s Office,” said Juan. “It’s like he’s an adoptive son for BSO.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the chaotic crash happened when a car heading north on I-95 veered into a fuel tanker truck, causing the truck to roll over and burst into flames.

Investigators said an Uber driver tried to avoid the wreck and crashed into the median, knocking a light pole onto two other cars on the southbound lanes.

Riding inside the Uber vehicle were Bryan and his girlfriend, Sue Hninyi, who were on their way to a cruise for vacation.

“She all of a sudden started screaming and grabbing on the left arm,” said Eric Solaro, a friend of the victims. “[Bryan] looked up, and all he saw was a wall of fire surrounding the vehicle.”

Bryan was able to break a back window and pull himself and Hninyi out, but not before the two were badly burned.

“He looked and she was screaming, and for a moment, he said, ‘I cannot let her die,'” said Solaro. “After some struggle, he finally got her out of the vehicle, to that Jersey barrier on the other side where they ran out to safety, where Delray Fire were able to take care of them.”

Bryan’s friends, family and colleagues said he did what he’s trained to do: save lives.

“In my book, he’s nothing but a hero,” said Solaro.

In total, authorities said, five people were injured.

Carla Molina, the daughter of victim Carlos Molina on Thursday said her father has burns all over his body.

“His burns were so severe that you couldn’t tell who he was,” she said. “He’s stable right now, but unfortunately, he is in the [intensive care unit] with severe burns.”

While this has been a difficult time for the victims and their families, many said the outcome could have been much worse.

“I thank God so much for this, I want to say miracle, because I know it’s a miracle my dad is alive right now,” said Carla.

It’s unclear when Bryan, Hniny and Carlos will be released from the hospital. Authorities have not identified the other two victims who were injured in the crash.

