MIAMI (WSVN) - The daughter of one of the five people who were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach involving a tanker truck is grateful that the fiery wreck did not claim her father’s life, as several of those injured face a long road to recovery.

Speaking with 7News outside Jackson Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Carla Molina said she has been living a nightmare after her father, Carlos Molina, was critically injured in Tuesday’s crash.

“I still feel like it’s the nightmare. I don’t feel like this is real,” she said. “You see it [happen] to other people, and you’re like, ‘Wow I can only – I can’t even imagine what they are going through,’ and then, when it actually happens to you, it’s life-changing.”

Carlos and two other victims are listed in critical condition.

The crash also left Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter Brian Aparicio badly burned.

7News learned at least two of those hurt, including Carlos, are at Jackson Memorial Hospital, and on Thursday afternoon, Aparicio was brought in by helicopter.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue officials said a driver cut off the tanker truck, leading to the fiery crash.

Aparicio and his girlfriend, Sue Hninyi, were in the back seat of an Uber when their driver tried avoiding the wreck and crashed into the median, where a light pole fell on their car.

“She all of a sudden started screaming and grabbing on the left arm,” said Eric Solaro, a friend of the victims. “[Bryan] looked up, and all he saw was a wall of fire surrounding the vehicle.”

Aparicio was able to break a back window and pull himself and Hninyi out, but not before both were seriously burned.

“With his shoulder and his head, he broke the window. He was able to break free and get out of the vehicle,” said Solaro. “He looked and she was screaming, and for a moment, he said, ‘I cannot let her die.’ After some struggle, he finally got her out of the vehicle, to that Jersey barrier on the other side where they ran out to safety, where Delray Fire were able to take care of them.”

Carla said her father is being treated in JMH’s intensive care unit.

“I thank God so much for this – I want to say miracle, because it is a miracle that my dad is alive right now,” she said.

As they recover, the victims’ family and close friends are asking the community to keep them in their hearts.

“In my book, [Bryan] is nothing but a hero,” said Solaro.

Hospital officials told 7News that Hninyi is in good condition.

