Fatal crash shuts down WB Dolphin Expressway near NW 107th Ave.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down all westbound lanes on the Dolphin Expressway due to a fatal crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of the crash near the Northwest 107th Avenue exit, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.
Officials advised motorists to seek an alternate route.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.