Family speaks out after man shot, killed near Miami-Dade County bus

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after a shooting in Miami near a Miami-Dade Transit bus.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 36th Street near 31st Avenue at around 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Family members identified the victim as 33-year-old Brandon Bennett.

“It’s very hard for us, you know,” said the victim’s cousin Shay Ralph. “It ain’t really hit us right now because they just seen him yesterday.”

“How could you do that?” said his sister Melvina Bennett. “Now we gotta find a way to see how we gonna bury my brother.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim with gunshot wounds, and not long after, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was with his feet in the bus and his torso was outside the bus,” said Miami Police Ofc. Michael Vega.

7News cameras captured the victim’s body covered in tarp lying on the sidewalk next to the stationary bus.

Yvette Navaro was closing up at her office along Northwest 30th Avenue and 36th Street when the chaos ensued.

“We saw the bus going and then the cops following,” she said. “All this was swarmed with cops. It was crazy. All the cops covered the street, the bus stop right over there.”

Police said they do not know whether the shooting took place on the bus or at another location.

Police said they are interviewing the bus driver and reviewing surveillance footage as they work out what had occurred.

Crime scene technicians were called in to collect evidence as police search for the shooter.

“We are looking for someone. We don’t have that information at this time, that’s why we’re asking that anybody that saw something, as minute as it may seem, to please come forward and give us that information,” said Vega.

Bennett’s family said he leaves behind a teenaged son and are pleading for the public’s help in finding the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

