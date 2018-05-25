Family says robbers take advantage of tragedy, burglarize deceased man’s apartment

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A mourning South Florida family is dealing with another huge loss.

Lynn Jarovits was mourning the death of her son Brian when, she said, somebody took advantage of the tragedy.

Brian, who recently moved to a Hollywood Beach condo, took his life on May 10.

“It was an apparent suicide and he shot himself in the head,” said Jarovits.

Jarovits said crooks broke into his apartment just a week after his death.

“We went into the unit, only to find that many of his valuables are gone,” said Jarovits.

Expensive glasses, watches and $40,000 worth of gold coins kept in a safe were among the items stolen.

In total, about $200,000 worth of items were taken, according to the family.

The family said those items were seen by Hollywood Police inside the apartment when they responded to the suicide. “The detective informed me that he had seen those items here when he was in the unit,” said Jarovits.

Police said they’re aware of the missing items and are waiting for the family to file a formal police report.

For the Jarovits family, it’s more heartache and burden. “This is the worst thing that can happen, as a parent, to lose a child,” said Jarovits.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.