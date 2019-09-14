Family receives keys to new Habitat home in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Broward handed the keys to a brand-new home to a deserving family in Pompano Beach after months of hard work.

It was a dream come true for Theo and Aira Lyons, who became first-time homeowners at a dedication ceremony held at the Rick Case Habitat Community, Saturday morning.

“We’re excited,” said Aira Lyons.

Yeah, we’re just really blessed,” said Theo Lyons.

“We’re putting the Lyons family into their first home,” said Robert Taylor of Broward Habitat.

With the help of Broward Habitat, the Lyons family are joining dozens of families at the community located near Northwest 14th Court and Sixth Terrace.

Nancy Robin, CEO and executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Broward, said Theo and Aira worked hard to turn their dream of owning a home into a reality.

“They put in 300 hours of sweat equity, go to a year’s worth of classes,” she said. “At the end of the day, they’ve helped build their house, take the keys to their home, along with a mortgage to the home.

“Now, they’re buying their home. Habitat is a purchased home,” said Taylor. “We don’t give away homes; we help people into homes.”

Philanthropists like Taylor are helping to sponsor these houses. The nonprofit’s goal is to make it possible for families in need of affordable workforce housing to purchase a permanent place to live in a safe and caring community.

“We worked so hard to get to this point of homeownership,” said Theo Lyons. “It’s really good to be out of the rat race of renting and moving into homeownership and paying toward something that’s ours.”

“They’re building this wonderful community that’s going to add to the city and make it richer and fuller,” said Aira Lyons.

“The beautiful thing about the Habitat model is, it is just all about economic empowerment and community pulling together,” said Robin.

It was a day filled with smiles and major steps for lifelong success.

“We can’t wait to move in and for our family to get settled. We’re so excited. I’m just excited,” said Aira Lyons.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity. For more information, follow the links below.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.