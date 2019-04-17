Family pleas for help in finding shooter who killed grandmother in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a woman who was fatally shot in her Miami Gardens home is reaching out for help from the public.

Loved ones of 63-year-old Danette Simmons met at Miami Gardens police headquarters on Wednesday to ask for information leading to the shooter’s whereabouts.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along the 18800 block of Northwest 17th Court just before 11:30 p.m. on April 4 where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Family members said her dog may have played a role in the death of their grandmother.

Police said they are searching for 25-year-old Lerio Minnis in connection to the shooting.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Simmons was said to be a loving stepmother, grandmother and maternal figure to the community.

“Someone knows you. Someone knows your whereabouts. Someone knows how to get that information to the police department. You will be caught,” said one family member.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

