Miami Gardens woman fatally shot over family dog, loved ones say

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones left devastated after a 63-year-old woman was shot to death inside of a Miami Gardens home said it was all over the family dog.

Friends and family of Danette Simmons came together on Friday to share their heartbreak and anger, less than a day after, police said, she was fatally gunned down.

“They shoot her about a dog. That just don’t sit right with me. It’s crazy,” said Tyquandra Simmons, the victim’s niece.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the 18800 block of Northwest 17th Court just before 11:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to officials, Danette Simmons was struck by bullets as shots were fired into the house.

She was pronounced dead once rescue units arrived.

“Broken, like I was just stuck. Shocked,” said Gariyuena Watts, a friend of Simmons. “She was a sweet, helpful, loving person. She cared about everybody, she didn’t mess with nobody. She just was loving.”

Tyquandra Simmons echoed Watts’ description.

“My auntie had a good heart. She loved everybody. Everybody,” she said.

Police have not confirmed whether Simmons was targeted or the motive behind the shooting.

Meanwhile, those left devastated by the sudden loss remain confident justice will be served.

“That Man upstairs, He’s going to take care of whoever did this. Trust me, he’s not getting away because she was a godly woman,” said a friend of Simmons. “He is not getting away, and I could bet my life on that part now, you understand? So he’s not getting away.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.