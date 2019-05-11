Family of Wilton Manors man found dead after duplex fire searching for victim’s dog

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - The family of the man who was found dead inside a Wilton Manors duplex under conditions that authorities deemed suspicious is seeking the community’s help to find one of his dogs.

Loved ones said 40-year-old John Young had dropped off Lucky, one of his two dogs, at a veterinarian’s office just before a fire broke out at his home along the 200 block of Northwest 25th Street, Thursday night.

However, Young’s family do not know which vet’s office Lucky was taken to, so this weekend they are hoping someone can help locate the missing canine.

Fire rescue crews found Young’s body inside the unit. They also located Young’s other dog, Diva, in the backyard.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said they have reason to believe the scene is suspicious.

Speaking to 7News from her home in Ohio, Young’s mother said she believes she knows who’s behind her son’s death.

“It was someone he tried to help that is, I think, emotionally unstable and doesn’t see reality as it really is,” she said.

Loved ones said they hope that once Lucky is found, a shelter or rescue will take in both dogs.

The cause of the fire and Young’s death both remain under investigation.

If you have any information on this investigation, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.