Family files lawsuit against man who allegedly abandoned woman run over on I-95

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida parents have filed a lawsuit against a man they believe abandoned their daughter after she fell off his motorcycle along Interstate 95.

The family of 33-year-old Jennifer St. Clair claims to know who the man is and are now suing him for not stopping to help her.

According to investigators, St. Clair was riding on the back of a motorcycle after going on a first date with a man she met online, last Friday.

At some point during their ride, she fell off the motorcycle near the Atlantic Boulevard exit.

Shortly after, the cyclist sped off leaving her to die.

Witnesses said St. Clair’s body ended up being run over by several other cars.

Florida Highway Patrol released a statement that reads in part, “FHP Traffic Homicide investigators assigned to this case can confirm that Ms. St. Clair was a passenger on a motorcycle; with whom and how she ended up on the roadway remains under investigation.”

FHP continues to investigate.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

