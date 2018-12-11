Family: Woman run over on I-95 fell off motorcycle while on first date

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members said a woman who was found dead in Pompano Beach on Interstate 95 after cars ran over her body had been on a first date when she fell off a motorcycle and was run over.

Family members of 33-year-old Jennifer St. Claire said the young woman was on a date with a man she met online. The pair went to a restaurant in Delray Beach and were heading back home when she fell off the back of the man’s motorcycle in the middle of I-95.

Family members believe the man St. Claire was with left her behind and did not stop to help or call 911.

St. Claire was run over several times while she was in the road.

“Unimaginable. We don’t know how anybody could do something like that. That’s the hardest, hardest part,” said Amy Gamber, St. Claire’s aunt. “It sounds like my niece was left there. She didn’t deserve that by any means.”

If you have any information on this fatal incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

