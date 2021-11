FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - New details have surfaced after someone triggered trouble in Florida City.

Bullets flying near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Fifth Street Monday night.

A 15 year-old student is among the victims.

Police said a dispute between family members led to the gunfire.

The teen and two adults were taken to the hospital.

