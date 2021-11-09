FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are investigating a shooting in a Florida City neighborhood that reportedly left a teen and two other victims injured.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Fifth Street, at around 8:15 p.m., Monday.

7News has learned some sort of shooting took place in the area sometime between 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Around the corner from the scene, 7News cameras showed a black sedan with bullet holes on the passenger side door and a shattered window.

An area resident who asked not to be identified said the shooting appears to have unfolded within seconds.

“It was rapid, like, ‘pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,'” she said. “You know, if you were like lighting a firecracker, a bunch of them go off? That’s what it sounded like.”

The area resident said she believes there were at least two victims, possibly a man and a woman.

Cameras captured one of the potential victims as they arrived by helicopter at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police have shut down Northwest Seventh Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets as they interviewed witness and combed for clues

Investigators have not provided further details about the extent of the victims’ injuries, a possible subject or subjects, or what motivated the shooting.

