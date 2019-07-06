Explosion at Plantation shopping plaza leaves 23 injured, 1 trauma alert

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected gas explosion decimated part of a shopping plaza in Plantation, sending debris flying hundreds of feet and injuring 23 people, including one child and one patient who was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, officials said.

Plantation Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near an LA Fitness at the Market on University shopping center, located along Southwest 10th Street and South University Drive, at around 11:30 a.m., Saturday.

“Initial reports were that there were multiple people injured and possibly multiple people trapped,” said Plantation Fire Deputy Chief Joel Gordon. “On arrival, we did find that there appears to be what looks like some kind of an explosion. Haven’t confirmed a gas leak just yet, but there’s significant debris throughout the whole strip mall that’s involved.”

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the source of the explosion came from the unit at the west end of the strip mall, which was known as the pizza shop Pizzafire. The vacant unit had been closed for some time.

Witnesses described the chaotic moments during and after the blast, which they said resulted in a partial roof collapse at the LA Fitness.

“The ceiling kind of caved in, and she was screaming, and I was just trying to process it. It almost felt like an earthquake,” said a woman.

“I heard a really loud noise. I thought it was thunder after, then I thought something fell on the roof, and everything started shaking,” said a younger woman.

A man wearing a Carrabba’s Italian Grill baseball cap also initially thought the explosion was an earthquake.

“As silly as it sounds, immediately, I don’t know why, for a split second I thought to myself, ‘Earthquake?'” he said, “because of all the earthquakes that are happening in California, and then I realized that it was an explosion … I’m just sitting there slicing up tomatoes, and all of a sudden I felt this huge explosion, ‘boom.’ I look around, I saw the ceiling tiles caved in.”

Cellphone video captured a gray and white cloud of smoke moments after the blast.

“Initially, we ran out the back, and we just saw a big cloud of smoke and debris, and not really people, so we didn’t really understand what was happening,” said a woman, “and then we went around the front to where the parking lot and we saw people running, running for their life to get in the car and get out of the plaza.”

“My tutor took me on the ground, and the owner of the place, my mom, came rushing to us, and we tried to go out through the front door,” said the younger woman, “but the glass, the window, like, everything fell, and there was no way we could get out of there, so we went through the back door, and it was just really chaotic.”

Another cellphone video captured onlookers staring at the destruction while a car alarm went off.

The blast rattled nearby homes and businesses. 7News cameras captured blown out windows at the LA Fitness.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where large amounts of debris could be seen. Debris flew more than 500 feet into the parking lot of a neighboring shopping center.

At around 1:50 p.m., Gordon confirmed two victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition. One of these victims was transported as a trauma alert with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“We did find several patients throughout the area, mostly confined to the LA Fitness location and the place near by it,” said Gordon. “We know that there were two that were serious. One was taken as a Level 1 trauma to Broward Health Medical Center. The other one was also transported to Broward Health. The others were transported locally.”

In all, officials said, 19 of the 23 victims were transported to area hospitals. Non-trauma patients were transported to Westside Regional Medical Center and Plantation General Hospital, according to Gordon. A child is among the injured.

Photos taken at the scene captured two victims on stretchers and another being carried over a firefighter’s shoulder.

According to Gordon, the ruptured gas line has been secured. Crews have since shut off the gas.

“At this point, the hazards have been secured. A search has been completed of the building itself,” said Gordon. “We’re still searching the collapse area for any leftover victims, but at this point, we believe we’ve accounted for everyone.”

At around 3:30 p.m., crews conducted a secondary search for victims in the center of where the explosion is believed to have occurred, according to Gordon. No additional victims have been located.

Authorities have shut down University Drive from Broward Boulevard to Peters Road, as well as Peters Road between University and Southwest 78th Avenue. They advised motorists are to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Erick and Traci Leon, who opened the Market on University location of Code Ninjas, their computer coding center for children and young teens, in December, said they shared a wall with the shuttered pizza restaurant from where officials believe the blast originated. The Leons said the gas explosion completely destroyed their business.

The business owners said they are that they were closed for the Fourth of July weekend. Otherwise, they said, at least 40 people, including around 30 children, would have been inside the center at the time of the blast.

“We are thankful at this point that it wasn’t worse as far as injuries go, and for those who suffered, we’re concerned and we’re keeping a watchful eye on them,” said Gordon.

“As soon as I get home, I’m going to give my family members all a big hug and a big kiss, man,” said the man in the Carrabba’s baseball cap. “You just never know what’s going to happen. Life can end just like that, in one split second, so it takes something like this to remind us of that.”

Families are asked to reunite with their loved ones at the community center at Central Park located at 9121 NW 2nd Street.

“My sister called me, whatever, and my dad just told us, ‘Hey, you guys have got to come over,” said witness Brandon DeArmas. “We’ve been there for like an hour or two.”

“I saw just about everyone from LA Fitness who was part of the staff after I got out, so I think they’re all accounted for … but I didn’t see anyone I personally knew at the gym today,” said witness Alex Hoy.

People were taken by a shuttle from the explosion site to the information and waiting center in Central Park, located about a mile away.

“There’s just a bunch of police officers, so they told us to come over here, put in the information, and whatever happens, they’ll tell us,” said DeArmas.

Officials urged family members to refrain from heading to the plaza and head to the family reunification center in Central Park. Volunteers are expected to remain there around the clock.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

