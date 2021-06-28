SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - We are now learning that there were owners and residents who had shown concerns about the state of the Champlain Towers South Condo building before its collapse.

They were alarmed by cracks they noticed and water damage they said was visible.

Among those rescue crews are searching for is Elena Chavez Blasser.

Her son Pablo Rodriguez said she often would complain about issues in the building, and he witnessed them too.

“There would be water in the garage,” he said. “There would be cracks around the pool deck. There would be straight cracks in the building.”

The 7 Investigates Team also found a lawsuit from 2015.

A unit owner filed suit against the Champlain South Condo Board because she said, “Water entered into the property through the cracks in the outside wall of the building.”

She also alleged the condo board “failed to maintain the common elements and the outside walls of the building.”

That lawsuit was later dismissed.

Three years later, in 2018, an engineering report on the building from Morabito Consulting was released.

It noted abundant cracking and concrete slabs that needed to be replaced because they were showing signs of distress.

The report was sent by a board member to Ross Prieto.

At the time, Prieto was working in Surfside’s Building Department.

A month after the report, Prieto attended a Champlain South Board Meeting.

In an email afterwards he wrote: “The response was very positive from everyone in the room. All main concerns over their forty year recertification process were addressed.”

Champlain South Unit Owner Susana Alvarez told NPR she attended a 2018 board meeting along with town officials.

“I want you to know in 2018 we had a board meeting, and we sat there with the town of Surfside, and the town of Surfside said to us the building was not in bad shape, that this building was not in bad shape,” she said.

Now Alvarez wants to know what actually happened.

“I want answers,” she said. “I want answers. I want major answers. That was my home.”

The 7 Investigates Team went to Ross Prieto’s home and repeatedly called him to get his side of the story — but no luck.

Structural engineer Jason Borden said he looked at the Champlain South Tower just last year.

He said he spotted no signs the building was at risk of collapsing.

“I saw deterioration of the concrete balconies, I saw cracks and deterioration of the garage and plaza level but those were all things that we’re accustomed to seeing,” he said.

Concrete and contracting experts said just by looking at the collapse site, they cannot tell yet what went wrong.

“With some structural deficiencies, it’s very hard to tell in those pictures if there was any evidence of that,” said Yanieve Levi with Coast to Coast General Contractors.

The engineering firm who authorized the report told 7News: “Our report detailed significant cracks and breaks in the concrete, which required repairs to ensure the safety of the residents and public.”

In the meantime, a field team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology is on the ground and has started a preliminary investigation that may turn into a multi-year investigation to pinpoint the cause of the collapse.

“It’s important that we do it right, that we do it systematically, and we are going to work until we get the right answer,” said Jason Averill with NIST.

On Monday, the 7 Investigates Team learned Prieto is now working for a private company called CAP Government, Inc. and through this corporation, he was working inside the building department at the City of Doral.

The City of Doral released a statement by the afternoon reading: “On June 28th, 2021, CAP Government, Inc. notified the City of Doral that Mr. Prieto was on a leave of absence and assigned another employee to assist the City of Doral’s Building Department on a temporary basis.”

