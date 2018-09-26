Elementary school teacher feared for her life during carjacking in North Miami-Dade school parking lot

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is speaking out after two armed carjackers targeted her outside her school.

Cameras captured the two robbers inside the parking lot of Biscayne Gardens Elementary School as they demanded 59-year-old Flora Martinez give up her car keys, Tuesday.

Martinez had just wrapped up her day at the school, where she’s taught second grade math for years. She said she did not expect to be met with a gun in her face.

“I was afraid for my life,” she said, speaking exclusively to 7News. “I have been a teacher all my life. Even in Cuba, even in here.”

Officials said the teenage crooks who tried to steal her car couldn’t operate it and immediately crashed in the parking lot. The vehicle, police said, became disabled, prompting the subjects to make a run for it.

“They tried to put it in reverse, but they couldn’t,” Martinez said.

Martinez injured her knee after she tried to jump the parking lot fence but is thankful no children were hurt in the carjacking.

“That is just inflammation. They’re going to give me an MRI, and then I’m going to be good,” she said.

She’s now recovering at home with her dog Guzman. After dealing with the traumatic and painful experience, all she’s looking forward to is returning to the classroom to teach her students.

“I am OK. I’m going to come back to my job,” Martinez said.

Police are hoping somebody identifies the crooks in the surveillance video and speaks up.

If you have any information on this attempted carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

