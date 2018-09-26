Elementary school teacher carjacked at NW Miami-Dade school parking lot

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras captured two robbers as they demanded a teacher give up her car keys inside a South Florida elementary school parking lot.

Officials said the teacher at Biscayne Gardens Elementary School was returning to her car when the subjects approached her.

They demanded her car keys at gunpoint before they sped off in her vehicle.

The duo later crashed the car and fled on foot.

Police are searching for the crooks. If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

