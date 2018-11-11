MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman who went missing in Miami has been found safe, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, 91-year-old Maria Balsa had been last seen on Nov. 2 in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 56th Avenue.

Balsa, who stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes, had been last seen wearing a white nightgown with flowers.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, police confirmed Balsa had been safely recovered.

