Dramatic body cam footage captures man being rescued from burning car in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. (WSVN) — Dramatic body camera footage showed officers and deputies rushing to save a Boca Raton man trapped in a burning car.

Florida Highway Patrol said a wrong-way driver was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in Deltona, just north of Orlando, when they slammed head-on into the man’s SUV, early Wednesday.

The Cadillac caught fire and left the 22-year-old trapped.

Body cam video showed Edgewater Police and Volusia County deputies fighting the smoke and trying everything they can to pull him out.

One deputy used what appeared to be an ax to hack away at the windows and damaged doors.

They eventually pried the door open, and deputies pulled the driver out.

Rescue crews transported the man to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities said the wrong-way driver, a 23-year-old from Daytona Beach, died at the scene.

FHP continues to investigate.

