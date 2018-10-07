Dog abandoned in SW Miami-Dade on road to recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A dog abandoned in Southwest Miami-Dade is now on the road to recovery.

The pup called Mazie was found in critical condition in, Friday night, emerging from under a truck after a woman offered her food.

But Mazie needed help, as she has a massive tumor.

Thanks to the help of one animal rescue organization in Fort Myers, Mazie is now getting the aid she needs.

“Last night, she was very weak, very dehydrated. We’re not sure how long she had been outdoors,” said Megan Davis, who found Mazie.

Davis played a key role in Mazie’s road to recovery.

The dog was rushed to an animal hospital after being left for dead, but this still may not be enough to save her life.

“She may even only have a month or two to live. Maybe years. We don’t know,” said Davis. “Her red blood cell count is probably half of what it should be, so that’s contributing to her weakness, along with her dehydration.”

Victoria Fraizer with the Love is Fur Ever organization could hardly believe her eyes when she saw Mazie.

“I was disgusted. My body hurt for her,” said Fraizer. “The first thing I needed to do was get with our vet team to make sure this is something that as a team we can help her.”

Mazie received a blood transfusion, Saturday night.

“It’s going to be a long road. None of this is going to be quick,” said Davis.

The executive director for the Love Is Fur Ever organization, Denise Kennedy, encourages animal rescue.

“To find out that the animals that they’ve adopted from us are flourishing and they’re happy,” Kennedy said about her favorite thing about rescuing animals. “It’s amazing to see the transformation.”

The hospital is hopeful Mazie can make a full recovery, but they said she has many rounds of treatment to go.

