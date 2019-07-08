Deadline to collect damaged cars from Plantation shopping center draws near

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking the owners of stricken vehicles at a Plantation shopping center to pick up their cars from the parking lot as the deadline to collect them creeps closer.

Twenty-three people were injured after a possible gas explosion at The Fountains along the 800 block of South University Drive, Saturday.

Erick Leone, who owns Code Ninjas, a coding school, was emotional as he walked through the remains of the family business, Monday morning.

“I couldn’t make anything out in there,” Erick Leone said. “Nothing in there is recognizable. I was looking around through the building into the Fountains, which is the shopping center behind us. I just couldn’t believe that it is all gone now.”

Luckily, around 40 students of the school were not in class because of the holiday weekend. The sign could be seen laying on the ground amid the rubble.

“We’re just so thankful that that sign was posted on our center office desk and doors,” Leone said.

7News cameras also got a better look at what investigators are calling the core of the blast zone and the ruins of the once bustling shopping center.

“This is where they’ve sort of centered on and focused on as to the origination of the blast itself,” Plantation Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Joel Gordon said. “What they’re gonna do now is they’re gonna start digging through the rubble and trying to get in to find the origin of that blast.”

Local, state and federal investigators have worked from the outside to search for the cause. However, there could be a clue.

“I mean, I did smell gas, but because right next to Mr. Fole — the Fole brothers — I said something to them,” witness Greg Fulks said.

TECO, one of the gas providers in the area, said they did receive a call regarding the smell of gas.

“Now, just a few minutes before the explosion on Saturday, we received a call from a nearby restaurant,” TECO spokesperson Cheri Jacobs said. “He reported to us that he smelled gas inside his establishment, and we were in the process of dispatching a technician to investigate that smell of gas when the explosion occurred.”

Fire officials said it is too soon to make that determination, leaving business owners like Leone waiting.

“Our next step is to talk to our property manager and try to figure out where we go from here,” Leone said.

The city of Plantation as well as the chamber of commerce are stepping in to help the affected businesses.

However, the debris-filled parking lot remains packed with damaged vehicles. While many cars cannot be driven away, the deadline approaches to have them towed from the scene.

A steady stream of people could be seen coming to pick up their vehicles from the parking lot of the shopping center. Those that do not retrieve their vehicles by Monday afternoon will have to pick up their car from another location.

7News cameras captured some cars being towed from the parking lot two days after a blast rocked the shopping center, which scattered debris.

“The windshield is completely cracked,” Sandra Kahn said. “I’m not going to be able to drive it.”

Diego Perez runs a smoothie shop inside the L.A. Fitness.

“I can’t believe that this is happening,” Perez said. “What are the chances of an explosion and hitting the building and doing that?”

He was allowed to collect his cash box, but there’s no telling when he may reopen.

“There’s damage, but it’s replaceable. It’s redoable,” Perez said.

Some were emotional as they returned to the scene. Seeing the damage served as a reminder of the chaos on Saturday.

“We felt the ground shake, and the ceiling just fell down. It was falling down,” witness Jassodra Dhanpat said.

Whether they were back to find a car to simply drive away or watch it leave on a tow truck, there is one thing everyone has in common: they’re feeling grateful.

“It’s amazing,” a witness said. “It’s where everyone was really lucky.”

“It’s really a blessing,” Kahn said. “I mean, it’s a blessing that no one got severely hurt.”

Plantation Police are ending their operation at around 5 p.m.

If a car is driveable and does not have to be towed away, owners can still get it tomorrow.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.